Napoli hoping to start Barcelona-Real Madrid bidding war for Fabian Ruiz signature

Napoli are getting ready to receive a fresh wave of interest in Fabian Ruiz, from top teams according to Mundo Deportivo’s story last night.

They write that the Italian club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping to create a bidding war between La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to get the best possible price for his star Spanish midfielder.

Ruiz moved from Real Betis in 2018, where he had made his breakthrough under Quique Setien, who now apparently wants him at the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid, for their part, also see the Spain international as a target, and well be better set up financially to try and break De Laurentiis’ resolve.

The charismatic Neapolitan is a fan of the man he brought to the club from Seville two summers ago and signing him won’t be an easy ask by any means.

But if those two want a player, they usually get them, and is Napoli are feeling the financial squeeze of the coronavirus crisis, they may feel they have to sell high.