Nantes hope to snap up Nigerian international Moses Simon from Levante

The last connection historic French side Nantes had with La Liga came in the form of Diego Carlos, the Brazilian defender who arrived at Sevilla from the Canaris last summer.

He proved to be a brilliant Monchi signing, excelling in the south of Spain to the extent that he’s being linked with a move to the European champions Liverpool.

This time it may be a deal going the other way – Moses Simon of Levante has been on loan in Ligue 1 and has starred there, winning the fans’ award for best player at the Stade de la Beaujoire with an impressive 40% of the votes.

And according to the player himself, as quoted on TribalFootball, it might be a move that’s made permanent:

“Yes they did. Nantes actually wants me to remain at the club,” Simon responded when asked whether the club had spoken to him about extending his stay.

“But don’t forget that I’m on loan from my parent club and they have the final say on this matter.”

Simon looked superb under new manager Christian Gourcuff, and will want to stay put in France to try to continue his success there next season – if Levante let him.

This will not be an ordinary summer transfer window, and it’s hard to tell whether deals like this will get more or less likely.

