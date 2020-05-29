Martin Odegaard in Paul Pogba swap links

This is going to be a unique summer in terms of football transfers, but this one seems far-fetched even for the bizarre alternate reality we seem to be living in now.

We do know that Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United. He’s made that pretty clear in his words and actions over the last 12 months, and the club no longer seem to be desperate to cling onto him.

Real Madrid have been linked with him for some time, and in a normal summer we could see a deal being struck – but this is going to be no ordinary transfer window.

Swap deals and other alternative arrangements are likely to become far more common, and Mundo Deportivo suggest that Madrid are willing to offer up Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz, James Rodrizuez and Martin Odegaard as potential trades or part exchanges to reduce their asking price.

Now the first two just don’t seem like players United would want. James could possibly interest them, but Odegaard is a massive long shot. He was one of the best players in La Liga this season and hasn’t even had a chance in the first team at Madrid yet.

Even with a big name like Pogba on the table, Los Blancos will surely hold on to their young gem at this stage, and hope they can return to the ex-Juventus star when his contract is nearer its end.