Kang-in Lee’s fall from grace under Albert Celades

When Albert Celades was appointed Valencia manager way back in September, Kangin Lee was one of the major beneficiaries.

Always considered a bright talent, and appearing occasionally off the bench under Marcelino, the South Korean suddenly was getting starts and more minutes under the new man.

After three substitute appearances in the first three games, he was named a starter against Getafe in the league, and it seemed as though the winger had made his long awaited breakthrough.

While he was never a guaranteed starter, he was a regular off the bench, and appeared in 12 games of the 15 he was called up for.

An injury in December derailed his season though, and Marca mapped out his decline.

After the injury over Christmas, he struggled to regain Celades’ faith. From January to March, despite being called up 11 times, he only started twice, in the Cup against teams from the third tier.

Still a teenager, there is plenty more to come, but he may have some big career decisions to make this summer.

—

