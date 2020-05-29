Juventus propose Ousmane Dembele and Arturo Vidal as targets in Barcelona trade

With the coronavirus crisis affecting clubs’ finances all over, this looks set to be the summer of swaps, even for the big clubs.

Barcelona should have more money to spend than most, but even they are looking to trade rather than spend, as much as is possible.

They’ve been linked a lot with Miralem Pjanic of Juventus, and in return the Italian club have apparently expressed an interest in two players, according to Marca today.

Arturo Vidal, who played at Juve previously, and the as yet unfulfilled talent Ousmane Dembele are the two names that have arisen, but it’s still not clear how the deal might work.

Pjanic is 30, while Vidal is 33. It doesn’t sound like Juventus would accept a straight swap, given that. But on the other hand throwing in Dembele too swings it too far in Juve’s favour.

In the end, the gap will likely have to be bridged by cash, proving once again just how difficult these swaps are going to be for everyone.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Who is getting abuse for refusing to play in the Premier League? Find out here.