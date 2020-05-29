Javier Tebas adds details to La Liga restart plan and names new season start date

La Liga president Javier Tebas has added more details about the restart of the top flight in Spain.

Various different proposals had been suggested, but now the concrete structure of the return to playing next month is emerging. It’s all contingent on the situation continuing to improve across the country.

Speaking on a Marca video conference call, the head of La Liga explained that the league would restart on the 11th of June, by which time Madrid and Barcelona would be in “phase 2” of the Spanish government’s structured de-escalation of the lockdown.

Cadena Cope Tweeted out his exact quotes in the Tweet you can see embedded here:

💥 @Tebasjavier, en @marca 🗓️ "Empezaremos, si Dios quiere, el 11 de junio. Esperemos que Madrid y Barcelona pasen a Fase 2, que es donde se puede" ⏭️ "La próxima temporada el 12 de septiembre" pic.twitter.com/hIONRHKkXD — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 29, 2020

The restart is expected to commence with the Real Betis – Sevilla derby game, which will now be played behind closed doors. Tebas added that options for broadcasting games like this one were being tried this evening.

➕ @Tebasjavier, en @marca 📺 "Esta misma noche tenemos pruebas para que a nivel audiovisual el espectador pueda elegir dos imágenes: la real y con público y sonido virtual. En la Bundesliga han elegido el sonido virtual con mucho éxito y estamos trabajando en dar esa opción" pic.twitter.com/78Qq0Dd1Jj — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 29, 2020

The new detail added today relates to next season, with Tebas saying that the 2020/21 campaign can will start on the 12th of September, assuming this one can be completed by it’s rather hopeful date of the end of July.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Who is getting abuse for refusing to play in the Premier League? Find out here.