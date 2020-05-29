Inter Milan eye up Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Barcelona’s attempt to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez rumble on, with the Catalan club now attempting to finalise the deal before the end of July.

Barca want to try and reduce the cost of the Argentine striker by including players in the deal, and thus far names like Junior Firpo and Arturo Vidal have come up, none of them sounding particularly tempting for an Antonio Conte team looking to improve and challenge again for the title.

Mundo Deportivo today claim that there is one Blaugrana that has caught the Italian club’s eye however – Clement Lenglet. The France defender has been impressive in Catalonia since joining from Sevilla in January 2018.

What’s curious is that MD say that their interest in the central defender is based on the idea that Milan Skriniar, their current defensive rock, would be going the other way to join Barcelona along with Martinez.

That would mean two of the team’s best players moving in one go – it’s hard to imagine there’s any way Barcelona could afford that this summer, even if they do throw in Lenglet.

