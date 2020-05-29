Barcelona to complete Lautaro Martinez signing by the end of July

Lautaro Martinez is the hottest transfer target of the summer when it comes to La Liga, and Barcelona’s interest in the Inter Milan player is well documented at this stage.

It’s looked like a very ambitious move at times, not least because of the global shutdown that’s going on due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the world gradually returning to normal, it seems more feasible as the weeks pass.

Mundo Deportivo today push forward with some big new claims – that the signing will be completed at the end of July. According to them, Barcelona already have a 5 year deal agreed with the forward, and are now just bargaining with Inter.

The factor that makes it easier to complete is the fixed €111m release clause in the Argentine’s contract.

That clause expires this summer, and Lautaro will have what MD describe as the “market price” – Barcelona will be hoping that they can pay less than the €111m, and include players in the deal to make up the shortfall.

