Real Madrid desperate to sell Bale, but no offers

Real Madrid are desperate to sell Gareth Bale this summer but have received no offers for the out-of-favour Welshman, report Marca.

It is claimed that Los Blancos believe they can put the forward in the shop window in the remaining 11 matchdays of the campaign as they attempt to drum up interest in his signature.

It follows a report earlier this month in Marca that Newcastle United will make signing Bale their priority once their Saudi-backed takeover is processed next month.

However, whilst the fresh report acknowledges interest from the Magpies – the only team who are considering the former Southampton and Tottenham star – there is no approach as yet.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

The 30-year-old has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September.

“He’s got childlike innocence but he’s very cruel with it.” – Find out who which sportsman said this right here.