Manchester United offer Sanchez to Dortmund as part of Sancho offensive

Manchester United are hoping to offer Alexis Sanchez to Borussia Dortmund as part of their attempts to sign Jadon Sancho, report El Mundo Deportivo.

Dortmund’s asking price of €100m for the England international may well be beyond United’s spending potential this summer but they are hopeful that including Sanchez in any deal could make it feasible.

As the report acknowledge, the Chilean forward – currently on loan at Inter – has a prohibitive wage packet at Old Trafford, and there is no justification as to how Dortmund could finance that.

Earlier this month, a report in Bild claimed that Real Madrid and Barcelona were among the clubs monitoring Sancho, who has developed into one of Europe’s most in-demand players at Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hinted in March that the player would be leaving the Bundesliga club.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic exploded, we said that our desire was for him to stay, but in the end you have to accept the player’s preference,” Watzke wrote in Bild, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

The winger was part of the England side who won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and left City to join Dortmund the same summer for €8m.

It now appears his exit from the Bundesliga club may be accelerated, particularly in light of the recent arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this January.

Initially arriving as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for an initial €105m, the 20-year-old has been a revelation at the Bundesliga club and has scored 31 goals for Borussia’s first team, including 17 this campaign.

