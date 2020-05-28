La Liga would be ended if Real Madrid were top – former Barcelona president

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart believes La Liga would have finished the season if Real Madrid, and not his former club, were leading the table.

The Catalan giants lead the way in the Spanish top-flight by two points over their El Clasico rivals with 11 rounds of action remaining.

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid only were dislodged from top spot on the final round of matches before Spanish football was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Los Blancos crashed to a 2-1 loss at Real Betis.

That – coupled with Quique Setien’s Barcelona defeating Real Sociedad 1-0 – was enough for the Blaugrana, who have won eight of the last 11 league titles, to return to top spot

“If Madrid had been the league leader before the suspension of football, La Liga would have ended,” Gaspart told the Tertulia del 10 del Barça programme, as cited by Marca.

It is a title race that promises to go to the wire with many twists and turns still left – the penultimate round of fixtures before the postponement of football saw Madrid defeat Barca 2-0 in the Spanish capital.

Gaspart is known as one of the best vice presidents of Barcelona’s history, when serving under supremo Josep Lluís Nuñez, leading to his ascension to the presidency in 2000.

However, his reputation tumbled during his 32-month tenure and he is remembered for being responsible for a number of underperforming Barcelona sides and for unwisely spending the money received for the sale of Luis Figo to Real Madrid.

“He’s got childlike innocence but he’s very cruel with it.” – Find out who which sportsman said this right here.