La Liga TV to broadcast free in UK for the month of June

Spanish football fans in the United Kingdom are in for a treat with La Liga TV set to be broadcast for free in the month of June.

As outlined by the Daily Mirror, the channel – which is usually available via Premier Sports in the country – will be broadcast free for all Sky TV customers throughout the month.

The league plans to restart on Thursday 11 June with a Seville derby, with at least one match being played per day across the next 32 calendar days following the Spanish government giving the green light for football to return.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended from the middle of March since the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

There have been concerns that it may prove impossible to complete the 2019/20 campaign – which has 11 outstanding rounds of action across La Liga.

However, the league’s authorities have continued to insist they are confident that the fixtures can be staged over the summer months and football is now set to resume on 11 June.

