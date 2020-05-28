La Liga TV free in June for UK Sky TV customers

LaLigaTV – the channel dedicated to the top division of Spanish football – will be broadcast free throughout June for Sky TV customers in the UK.

In conjunction with its UK broadcast partner Premier Sports, the channel will be available throughout the month and will show all La Liga matches live, alongside its usual expert analysis and magazine shows.

As outlined by the Daily Mirror, the channel will be free throughout the month of June for Sky TV customers and can be obtained via premiersports.com by using the promo code ‘BACKTOWIN’.

The league plans to restart on Thursday 11 June with a Seville derby, with at least one match being played per day across the next 32 calendar days following the Spanish government giving the green light for football to return.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended from the middle of March since the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

There have been concerns that it may prove impossible to complete the 2019/20 campaign – which has 11 outstanding rounds of action across La Liga.

However, the league’s authorities have continued to insist they are confident that the fixtures can be staged over the summer months and football is now set to resume on 11 June.

