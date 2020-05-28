La Liga to return with 32 consecutive days of football

La Liga is set to return with 32 consecutive days of action after the Spanish FA allowed league games to be staged on Monday and Friday nights.

It is outlined by Marca that there will be over a month of league football being staged on every day as the authorities hope to complete the remaining 11 rounds of action by the end of July.

The league is set to restart on 11 June with a Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis with the report claiming there will be two matches the following evening – Athletic Club Bilbao against Atletico de Madrid and Granada taking on Getafe.

Teams need to have at least 72 hours of rest between each fixture and that – along with the demands of TV companies and avoiding summer heat – will dictate the scheduling of matches.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended from the middle of March since the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

Teams can currently train in groups of up to 10 but from 1 June onwards teams will be allowed to engage in full training sessions.

