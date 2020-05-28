La Liga games to have coronavirus tributes every 20 minutes

The remaining games in La Liga this season will have a tribute every 20 minutes in memory of victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

The details are outlined in Cadena Cope, who claim that the match will not be stopped or pause for these tributes.

Spain has been one of the nations worst hit by the virus and as of Wednesday, the nation had recorded a total of 27,118 attributed to the pandemic.

The league plans to restart on Thursday 11 June with a Seville derby and is hopeful of concluding by 18 July – with at least one game being staged each day.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended from the middle of March since the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

There have been concerns that it may prove impossible to complete the 2019/20 campaign – which has 11 outstanding rounds of action across La Liga.

However, the league’s authorities have continued to insist they are confident that the fixtures can be staged over the summer months and football is now set to resume on 11 June.

