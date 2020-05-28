La Liga, Bundesliga, Premier League return criticised by France boss Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps has denounced the return of top-flight football in Spain, Germany and England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s Bundesliga became the first major league to return earlier this month, while the Spanish government has given the green light for La Liga matches to return from the week beginning 8 June and the Premier League in England is also hopeful of a June restart.

Football across Spain has been indefinitely suspended from the middle of March since the pandemic was declared but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

There have been concerns that it may prove impossible to complete the 2019/20 campaign – which has 11 outstanding rounds of action across La Liga.

However, the league’s authorities have continued to insist they are confident that the fixtures can be staged over the summer months and football is now set to resume on 11 June, although all matches will be played behind closed doors.

World Cup winning boss Deschamps has now criticised these plans and believes the decision has been made purely for financial gain.

“I don’t want to judge, to condemn, to blame,” Deschamps told Le Parisien, in quotes carried by ESPN. “The containment conditions are not the same for everyone.

“I have watched the Bundesliga since the resumption of matches in Germany. It certainly looks like football. I’m not going to talk about the pace or intensity of the matches, but some images seem so incoherent to me.

“I see players playing a game with all the elements specific to football: namely contact and tackles. And then, we see in the stands masked substitutes two metres away from each other.

“Honestly, I don’t understand. They are in the same enclosure, likely to come into play at any time. In the stands, is the risk increased? What an inconsistency. I do not like it.

“In football, the resumption of certain leagues obviously responds, first of all, to an economic problem.

“Look at the decisions made in Spain and England. These two major football countries are planning the resumption of La Liga and the Premier League, but they have decided not to resume the women’s championships, which generate much less revenue. That says everything.”

