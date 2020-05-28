Burgos to join River Plate after leaving Atletico Madrid

German ‘Mono’ Burgos is set to leave his role as assistant to Diego Simeone at Atletico de Madrid and could be set to return to Argentine giants River Plate.

The former goalkeeper had an incredibly successful playing stint at the Buenos Aires club, winning seven trophies in a five-year spell including the Copa Libertadores crown in 1996 before subsequent stints at Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid.

Burgos and Simeone arrived at Atleti together in 2011 and they have worked closely together at the club in the timeframe since.

The pair have overseen success in the Spanish capital across almost a decade, winning the 2014 La Liga title, winning two Europa League trophies and reaching two Champions League finals – losing to Real Madrid in each.

Now, Diario AS builds upon reports in Argentine outlet Ole that Burgos – who is out of contract in Madrid – is viewed as the long-term successor for the highly successful River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo, who could be on the move to European football.

Nelson Vivas is set to replace Burgos as Atleti’s number two with the club’s former captain Gabi Fernandez set to return to the coaching staff.

