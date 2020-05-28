Atletico Madrid News

Atletico Madrid’s Arias linked to Galatasaray move

Turkish giants Galatasaray are monitoring the possibility of signing Atletico de Madrid defender Santiago Arias this summer.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, which claims the full-back is on the agenda of the Istanbul club although the economic situation in football means that any moves are in jeopardy.

Capable of playing on either side of a back four, the full-back – who impressed at the 2018 World Cup for his nation – has a current release clause of €40m at Los Rojiblancos but is likely to be available for just a fraction of that.

Galatasaray are hopeful of bolstering their options at right-back as former Sevilla defender Mariano – who helped the side to the 2015 and 2016 Europa League titles – looks set to exit this summer.

The 28-year-old is one option for Gala along with Olympiakos defender Omar Elabdellaoui who has also been linked with a move to Real Betis.

