Atletico Madrid’s Arias linked to Galatasaray move

Turkish giants Galatasaray are monitoring the possibility of signing Atletico de Madrid defender Santiago Arias this summer.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, which claims the full-back is on the agenda of the Istanbul club although the economic situation in football means that any moves are in jeopardy.

Capable of playing on either side of a back four, the full-back – who impressed at the 2018 World Cup for his nation – has a current release clause of €40m at Los Rojiblancos but is likely to be available for just a fraction of that.

Galatasaray are hopeful of bolstering their options at right-back as former Sevilla defender Mariano – who helped the side to the 2015 and 2016 Europa League titles – looks set to exit this summer.

The 28-year-old is one option for Gala along with Olympiakos defender Omar Elabdellaoui who has also been linked with a move to Real Betis.

