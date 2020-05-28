Arthur Melo tells Juventus he does not want Barcelona exit

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has informed the club and Juventus that he has no intentions of leaving the Camp Nou this year.

As outlined on the front page of Thursday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, and detailed further in the same outlet, Arthur has no intention of a summer transfer despite the Italian champions being linked to a deal.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo recently said the clubs were in advanced negotiations for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi all rumoured to have been proposed as going the other way in any deal this year.

Pjanic was said to be the Juve players closest to a move to the Catalan club, but that deal has now been thrown into jeopardy due to this latest development.

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong among them.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.

“I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That’s all that burns through me.” – Find out who which player said this right here.