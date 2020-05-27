Spanish government aims for return of football fans for start of 2020-21

The president of Spain’s higher council for sport (CSD) has claimed that football fans may be allowed to return to stadiums for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Irene Lozano has stated that such plans would fit in with the government’s roadmap for a return to normality, although any supporters in stadiums would be subjected to limited numbers.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended since the middle of March from the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out, with La Liga confident of a return to action – behind closed doors – from 11 June.

There are still 11 rounds of action to be played across the top two divisions of Spanish football to conclude the 2019/20 season.

“We haven’t ruled that out,” Lozano told Cadena Cope when asked about fans being back for the start of next season, as cited by AP. “Depending on how the epidemic progresses and how the situation progresses, we can start looking into putting a certain number of fans into the stadiums next season.

“Right now, the main goal is to be able to finish this season, and it is clear that the best option now is to do it with matches behind closed doors. But we have to take into consideration that as we return to a new normality, having fans back in the stadiums can be done, as long as we follow the health safety measures in place.”

Any fans at matches from the start of next season will still have to adhere to the relevant social distancing guidelines and are likely to have to take other preventative measures, such as wearing gloves and protective masks.

“Internationally speaking, Spain has led the way in safely organizing sports events,” Lozano said. “We want to be at the forefront and export a model for this new era of safe sports. This will not be something difficult to do. We will find this model, which now will need to take into account a lot of safety measures and guarantees, and which will obviously have to account for having fans in the stadiums.”

