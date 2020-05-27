Real Madrid battle Newcastle for Ajax’s Donny van de Beek

Real Madrid have now made Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek their primary midfield transfer target for this summer, as per Le 10 Sport via Diario Sport.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga have both been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer but both appear increasingly unlikely due to the economic demands of any deals.

The fresh report says that the Dutch midfielder is now a priority in the position for Madrid while it is also said that Newcastle United – who are hopeful of a Saudi-backed takeover in the coming weeks – are also in the running.

The 23-year-old midfielder was one of the stars last season as Ajax stunned Europe by coming within one minute of the Champions League final, while also enjoying great success domestically.

However, unlike teammates and fellow Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, he ultimately remained at the Amsterdam giants this season and remains an integral part of their side – although he has strongly been linked with a move away since.

In January, a report in reputable Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, claimed Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champions to seal a €55m move in summer.

The central midfielder – who has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists this season – has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Amsterdam-based giants and has won international recognition for the Netherlands.

