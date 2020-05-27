Manchester United prepare bid for Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester United are preparing to make an official move for highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

That is according to a report from Fichajes.net who say that the Spaniard is an alternative to United moving for Jadon Sancho this summer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Los Che but his contract expires in the summer of 2021 and his future is now said to be in doubt.

Torres penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until next summer with a reported €100m release clause, although due to the expiration date on the deal the Spanish club may lower this value.

Valencia are said to be hopeful of tieing the highly-rated winger Torres down to a new deal to ward off interest from clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid – whose interest was outlined in a report in Diario AS this December.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” Valencia boss Albert Celades is cited as saying in February by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 80 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at the Mestalla and could make their move again this year.

