La Liga given green light for Monday and Friday night football

La Liga can play matches on Monday nights and Friday nights for the remainder of the season following a court decision on Wednesday.

As outlined by Marca, the Spanish FA ended up in agreement with the league’s plans to utilise every calendar day in order to complete the 2019/20 Spanish football seasons behind behind closed doors.

It follows a report in Cadena Cope claiming that five Monday evenings in which La Liga football will be played, but the Spanish FA – who have been long-term opponents of the time slot – have only accepted the proposal on the condition that day will not host football for the next five years.

That now appears to be somewhat wide of the mark, with the time slot potentially being used next season if games continue to be played without any fans present.

The Spanish FA confirmed in a statement that it was happy with the court’s finding, although La Liga’s statement claims they are displeased at the proposal of further negotiations with the FA and intend to appeal.

Earlier this season, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was successful in a campaign to make the matchday free of football – a decision popular with fans, who felt the time slot was unsociable for family and work purposes.

However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas continued to support the idea of playing Monday night matches as he believed that a variety of time slots makes the league more attractive to broadcasters.

The two institutions have remained deeply divided on a number of issues including scheduling with both laying claim to holding power in its decision-making, with La Liga retaining the Friday night slot this season in expense of the Monday games.

