Inter want Barcelona’s Junior Firpo in Lautaro Martinez deal

Barcelona are desperate to get a deal done for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer but the only player who the Italian club like in exchange is wing-back Junior Firpo.

Martinez has a release clause of €111m and a deal is only likely to be struck if the Catalan giants can reduce the transfer value by including players in part exchange.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Inter believe Junior – who joined Barcelona a year ago for an initial €19m plus €11m in add-ons – can be the long-term replacement for Ashley Young, 34, at the club.

Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Jean-Clair Todibo are among the other Blaugrana players who have been linked with a move to the Milanese club.

Firpo has appeared in 16 matches for the Catalan giants this campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Jordi Alba at the club.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot.

Left wing-back Firpo only joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis last summer but a recent report in Diario Sport suggests he could be allowed to leave this year.

