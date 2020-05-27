Burgos leaving Atletico Madrid, Vivas to be new Simeone assistant

Former Arsenal and Inter full-back Nelson Vivas will be the new number two at Atletico de Madrid to replace the outgoing German Burgos (pictured).

It is part of a restructuring of the club’s backroom staff this summer with Vivas – currently a coach at Atleti – stepping up to replace Burgos, with the club’s former captain Gabi Fernandez set to return in a coaching capacity to step into the former role of Vivas, as outlined by Marca.

Burgos and Simeone arrived at Atleti together in 2011 and they have worked closely together at the club in the timeframe since, but Burgos will leave to begin his own coaching career elsewhere.

The pair have overseen success in the Spanish capital across almost a decade, winning the 2014 La Liga title, winning two Europa League trophies and reaching two Champions League finals – losing to Real Madrid in each.

Vivas – capped 39 times by Argentina as a player – served as Simeone’s assistant manager at clubs Estudiantes de La Plata, River Plate and San Lorenzo, but didn’t move to Europe as part of his coaching team due to his own managerial career.

The former full-back coached Quilmes, Estudiantes and Defensa y Justicia before joining up with Atleti’s coaching staff in 2018.

