Barcelona willing to sell Dembele for €50m

Barcelona will consider selling forward Ousmane Dembele should they receive an offer of €50m for his transfer, say El Mundo Deportivo.

That would represent less than half the sum that the club paid Borussia Dortmund three years ago for the forward, who has been blighted by injury problems in recent times.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and not at all under Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and despite returning to first-team training he suffered a fresh setback and will be out until August at the earliest.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and also had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo from April said the Blaugrana would only sell Dembele for a ‘golden offer’ but Diario AS claimed that many at the Catalan giants had run out of patience with the French forward.

