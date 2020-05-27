Barcelona star Messi eager to restart matches

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has revealed how he is “eager to compete again” and to conclude a season that, under current conditions, has “brought many challenges”.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended since the middle of March since the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to training sessions earlier this month after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

There have been concerns that it may prove impossible to complete the 2019/20 campaign – which has 11 outstanding rounds of action across La Liga.

However, the league’s authorities have continued to insist they are confident that the fixtures can be staged over the summer months and football is now set to resume on 11 June.

“It is better to look to the future than to look at what has passed,” Messi told Mindfulness Matters. “To get back to the daily routine of training, to see my teammates and to play the first games is all I am thinking about. I am sure that at the beginning it will be strange, but I am eager to compete again.

“Group preparation is the same as for other games. But individually, each person needs to prepare and visualize playing without fans, because it will be very strange.

“Now more than ever, it is important to stay in touch with the team. From time to time we have come together virtually to talk and see each other. And I have spoken every day with plenty of players.”

There were no positive cases for the virus in Barcelona’s squad and they returned to train together earlier this month.

Barcelona are on course for their ninth league title in 12 seasons – they lead Real Madrid by two points with 11 rounds of action remaining.

