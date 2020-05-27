Barcelona rule out exit of Ansu Fati

Teenage forward Ansu Fati will not leave Barcelona this summer as the club view him as being ‘non-transferable’, report Diario Sport.

It is said that Borussia Dortmund had identified the teen to replace Jadon Sancho, whom they expect to leave this summer – while there was also interest from the Premier League in England.

The Blaugrana believe Fati will play a part in the club’s first-team squad for the rest of this season and going into the future under boss Quique Seiten.

The Catalan giants confirmed in December that Fati had signed a new contract through until 2022 with an improved release clause amid a fast start to life in the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan giants through until June 2022 – renewing his previous deal by two years.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has also become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.

