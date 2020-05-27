Barcelona: Newcastle make official Coutinho approach

Philippe Coutinho looks certain to leave Barcelona this summer and Newcastle have already spoken to him regarding a summer move.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines how the Magpies have already officially opened negotiations to land the Brazilian from the Blaugrana.

It is even claimed that Newcastle, who are hopeful of a Saudi-backed takeover being completed in the coming weeks, want Mauricio Pochettino – who managed Coutinho at Espanyol – to replace the club’s current boss Steve Bruce.

The report claims that both Pochettino and Rafael Benitez – the club’s former boss who could return to the club if they cannot land the Argentine – have given their approval to any deal for Coutinho.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.

