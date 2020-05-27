Atletico Madrid’s Savic on Valencia shortlist

Atletico de Madrid central defender Stefan Savic is reportedly on a summer transfer shortlist for La Liga rivals Valencia.

A report from Fichajes.net claims the Montenegrin international is now one of a number of central defensive options being considered by Los Che, although his reported €25m asking price may prove to be problematic.

Valencia are short on central defenders – club captain Ezequiel Garay has a long-term injury while the form of Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby has been unconvincing.

The 29-year-old has clocked up 151 first-team appearances for Atleti since a 2015 move from Fiorentina and has become a constant in the back four for Diego Simeone’s side.

Savic has been playing at the top level of European football for the best part of a decade having joined Manchester City from Partizan Belgrade in 2011, before moving on to Italy two years later.

His prominence for Atleti has grown this season after a series of defensive exits last summer including Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin.

