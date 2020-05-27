Athletic Bilbao News

Athletic Bilbao eye summer return for Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez

Athletic Club Bilbao are analysing whether to sign their former player Javi Martinez from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 31-year-old’s time in Bavaria has often been blighted by injuries but he has clocked up 232 first-team appearances for Bayern since his €40m switch from Athletic Club Bilbao in 2012.

Martinez is out of contract in Munich in the summer of 2021 so they may decide to cash-in on the player – most adept in a holding midfield role but also in the centre of defence – this year.

As outlined by La Razon, the contractual situation has given Athletic hope that they will be able to conclude a cut-price deal this year with a base price of just €4.5m.

A year ago, the Basque club’s president Aitor Elizegi claimed that they would be in a position to sign Martinez should there be a willingness from the player and Bayern to facilitate a deal.

Beñat and Mikel San José are both set to leave San Mames this summer, opening up a space in the squad for a deal to be processed.

“I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That’s all that burns through me.” – Find out who which player said this right here.

Posted by

Tags Javi Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.