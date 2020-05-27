Arturo Vidal rejected Chelsea transfer multiple times

Current Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea multiple times when Antonio Conte was Blues boss.

The details are outlined in the Chilean version of Diario AS, which makes the claims in relation to Inter – now coached by Conte – being interested in signing the central midfielder.

It is claimed that the Italian boss contacted Vidal, who was then playing for Bayern Munich, multiple times in order to facilitate a transfer to Stamford Bridge, but the club’s lack of Champions League football foiled his plan.

The Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and it had been rumoured that he wants more first-team football.

However, he poured cold water on those claims by recently stating on Instagram Live, as cited by Diario Sport: “I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, ​​of course I want to continue here. Now I am more prepared than ever. I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the locker room.”

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich, while he previously thrived under Conte at Juventus – leading to links to both Italian clubs this year.

The arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou last summer pushed Vidal further down the pecking order and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m.

