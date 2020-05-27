Arsenal boss Arteta prioritises Coutinho signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer and views him as a ‘fundamental pillar to his project’ at the club.

That is according to a report in ABC, which claims the Brazilian is at the top of the wanted list at the Gunners this summer and they are hoping to capitalise on his uncertain future.

It is said that Barcelona are now just waiting on the North London club to make official their interest in the player, who will they then request €80m for in a transfer.

It comes on the same day that El Mundo Deportivo claimed that Newcastle have already spoken to Coutinho regarding a deal as they have made their interest official.

It is even claimed that Newcastle, who are hopeful of a Saudi-backed takeover being completed in the coming weeks, want Mauricio Pochettino – who managed Coutinho at Espanyol – to replace the club’s current boss Steve Bruce.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but he has consistently flattered to deceive since.

