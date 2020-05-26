Why Barcelona left robotic Luka Jovic to Real Madrid

This time a year ago, Real Madrid were completing a deal for Luka Jovic, then of Frankfurt, and in the form of his life.

The Serbian had just fired the Bundesliga team to the Europa League semi finals, and was in-demand all over Europe.

As they tend to do when they want a player, Madrid got their man. But now, a year on, they might be wishing they hadn’t.

Barcelona, despite also being interested in a centre-forward, did not bid for Jovic, and Mundo Deportivo explain how they dodged that particular bullet.

The site reckons that despite following Jovic “very closely,” Barca decided that despite the striker’s superb eye for goal, he wasn’t going to be able to contribute enough in build up play to fit in with Leo Messi and the famous Barcelona style. The author the piece even goes as far as to say that the forward’s “robotic” number 9 play didn’t attract Eric Abidal or the other members of Barcelona’s scouting and squad planning departments.

After Jovic managed just two goals in his debut season in La Liga for their rivals, those upstairs at Barca must be feeling justified in their decision.

