(Video) Leo Messi’s unofficial debut against Jose Mourinho’s Porto

The 16th of October 2004 is a date fixed in the minds of all Spanish football fans. That was the day a fresh faced Leo Messi stepped onto the pitch against Espanyol for his competitive debut in senior football.

But the little genius had actually already played in a friendly for the Blaugrana, against Jose Mourinho’s Porto at the newly opened Estadio Dragao in November 2003.

It took almost a year for him to make his first competitive start, but from point, he never looked back.

