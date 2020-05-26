Rodrigo Moreno backs Barcelona for league title

After a long period of hiatus, the wheels are finally in motion for La Liga to return to action next month.

Players seems cautiously optimistic about the prospects of finishing the season, and also broadly happy to play despite the risks.

Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno was on Spanish radio station Cadena Copa this morning speaking about the top flight’s return, and he was quoted in Sport with some thoughts about the whole situation.

While he wasn’t happy about playing behind closed doors, calling it “ugly” and saying it reminded him of playing in training, he was at least confident that with 5 subs, he could play without fearing injury too much.

Of course one question on everyone’s lips is who will end up winning the league, with Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in battle at the top of the division.

Moreno has a simple answer – he’s backing the Blaugrana to hold on to their slim lead and secure the win.

Whoever ends up winning, it will just be great to see football being played in Spain again after such a long hiatus.

