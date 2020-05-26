Real Madrid to no long announce contract renewals

Real Madrid are no longer making public when they agree contract renewals with their players, report Marca.

Spain’s best-selling newspaper makes the claim on the front page of its Wednesday edition and is included in its details of how midfielder Casemiro has already signed a new contract with the club through to the summer of 2023.

The Brazilian’s international was due to expire next year but the outlet claims the deal was concluded months ago between the parties but has not been made public.

It is said that high-ranking officials at Los Blancos have decided against making contract renewals public and will now be concluded in private, away from media scrutiny.

As would be expected, this development is not official policy from the club and this is the first report of its kind to outline how such dealings will now be conducted in private – but it would mark a first in elite football.