Real Madrid star Gareth Bale does not understand golf criticism

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale does not understand why he has been criticised for playing golf when he is not training or playing football.

The sport is the Welshman’s main hobby away from the pitch and jokingly held aloft a flag stating “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order” after helping his nation qualify for the European Championships.

“A lot of people have problems with me playing golf, I don’t know what the reason is,” Bale told the Erik Anders Lang podcast, via ESPN FC. “I’ve spoken to doctors and everybody’s fine with it.

“The media have this perception that it’s not good for me. ‘You should be resting, it can cause problems, injuries.’ In America, I know Steph Curry plays maybe on the morning of a game. Here, if I play two days before a game it’s like ‘what’s he doing?'”

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer but he has once again fallen from prominence.

The forward has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September while Newcastle United are said to be keen on a move should their Saudi-backed takeover be processed this summer.

Madrid are so keen to move Bale on due to his lack of game-time and significant wage packet at the club, hindering them from making further additions to their first-team squad.