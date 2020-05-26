Real Madrid could have signed Robert Lewandowski for €20m

Football is full of “what if” stories, but this one has a proper concrete basis, and is a really interesting alternative reality scenario.

Marco Ruiz in AS has the tale today, and it involved perhaps the world’s best pure striker, Robert Lewandowski.

Ruiz writes that back in 2013, after the Polish striker savaged Real Madrid while playing for Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish side became very interested in hiring the man who had just knocked them out of the Champions League.

Lewandowski himself recently confirmed in AS that there had been interest back then from the Spanish giants, but said that it had been too late, as a deal was already done with Bayern Munich.

That is the case, but the new story claims that the striker – or Madrid – could have just paid the €20m fee for breaking that pre-contract, and thus landed the superb number 9 in the summer of 2014 for a reasonable fee.

It’s understandable why they didn’t – €20m is a lot to pay for a “free” transfer, but given the forward might well still cost that today, 6 years later and now 31, shows that it would certainly have been a deal worth doing, in hindsight.

—

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister.” – Who got got weird this week? Find out here.