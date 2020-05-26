Nabil Fekir on Barcelona’s radar – but not on their shortlist for now

It was somewhat surprising a year ago when Nabil Fekir moved to Real Betis.

Betis are a great club, and have built a very solid team, but it was still eye-catching to see a player previously regarded as one of the most in-demand in Europe make the move there, especially just a year after a transfer to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had collapsed.

Fekir has been brilliant overall in Seville, despite the team’s ups and downs through the season.

Mundo Deportivo today note that Barcelona have long being admirers of the France international, and they say his name has been mentioned in the offices of the sporting directors at the club.

They even quote “reputable scout” of the Blaugrana telling a director “Fekir is the good one – how well he plays!”

MD don’t go as far as claiming that Barcelona are going to bid for Fekir now, or perhaps ever, but the fact that they’ve had well established previous interest means he’s always going to be an option for them.

For his part, Fekir is reportedly only interested in moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid, having settled nicely in Seville. While one may not arrive this summer, with another good season in the bank, next summer might see the former Lyon player get the move he has always deserved.

