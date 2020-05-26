Lautaro Martinez signing has the blessing of every level of Barcelona hierarchy

We’ve heard endlessly about the Barcelona interest in signing Lautaro Martinez for maybe 6 months now, and according to Marca today, the striker’s arrival has the “blessing” of every level of the club, from the players to the board to the management team.

The deal is being negotiated now, as far as we know, with a large fee for the Blaugrana to pay, but plenty of interest from Inter Milan in their own group of players for sale.

According to the article, manager (for now) Quique Setien is excited by the idea of working with the dynamic Argentine forward alongside Leo Messi up front.

For his part, Messi is also keen to bring his compatriot to the Camp Nou, seeking to re-establish the kind of deadly connection he’s had with Luiz Suarez in recent years.

Then there’s the sporting directors and other senior decision makers and money men at the club. While they must baulk at the price, they accept that there is a need to refresh the striking options available to Setien, and that Martinez is the right choice, given he’s got the green light from every other level of the club.

