La Liga and Spanish FA reach agreement on Monday night football

La Liga and the Spanish FA have reached an agreement on playing Monday night football in the top-flight.

According to a report in Cadena Cope, La Liga have reached a deal which will see the Monday night slot utilised for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign in order to help complete the remaining fixtures in a busy schedule.

That means that there will be five Monday evenings in which La Liga football will be played, but the Spanish FA – who have been long-term opponents of the time slot – have only accepted the proposal on the condition that day will not host football for the next five years.

Earlier this season, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was successful in a campaign to make the matchday free of football – a decision popular with fans, who felt the time slot was unsociable for family and work purposes.

However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas continued to support the idea of playing Monday night matches as he believed that a variety of time slots makes the league more attractive to broadcasters.

The two institutions have remained deeply divided on a number of issues including scheduling with both laying claim to holding power in its decision-making, with La Liga retaining the Friday night slot this season in expense of the Monday games.