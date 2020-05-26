Junior Firpo Inter’s favourite potential target from Barcelona fire sale

Barcelona have a whole host of players available for transfers this summer, and the Catalan club have offered every last one of them to Inter Milan as possible part-exchanges for striker Lautaro Martinez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, of all the stars on offer, only one is really catching the eye of the Nerrazzurri – Junior Firpo.

The left wing back was signed from Real Betis just a year ago, but despite a decent number of appearances for for the Blaugrana he was never really able to establish himself, and they’re ready to move him on if that’s what it takes to land Martinez, their number one target.

Firpo would likely accept that he’s going to struggle to break into the side at the Nou Camp, and Inter would hardly be a step down. There he might be able to go and play regularly right off the bat, for a competitive team that looks just as well equipped as Barca to win major trophies in the next few seasons, with Antonio Conte building a formidable side.

Maybe, finally, Barca have found a taker for one of their many players on sale.

