Inter Milan worried about Lautaro Martinez’ commitment to Serie A conclusion

The links between Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona have grown stronger and stronger through this season, and the fact that no football has been played for months has meant that there’s been almost endless discussion of his potential move to La Liga.

It’s certainly kept fans entertained while there’s been no actual action on the pitch, but now it seems Inter are worried about how it will affect the player.

They are locked in a dramatic battle for Serie A with Juventus, at the top of Serie A, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the Italian side are concerned that the negotiations and whispers behind the scenes risk distracting their star player at the most crucial moment.

There are 13 weeks left to play in that division, and they will need the forward in top form throughout if they want to overhaul Juve’s slim lead at the top of the league.

It does seem a bit like an unnecessary fear – the striker is this close to winning a top European league title, and no matter no close he is to a move to Barcelona, he will surely be able to restore his focus when it comes to such a clear objective.

But of course the endless speculation about his future does risk distracting him and his teammates, and unfortunately for Antonio Conte’s team, the chatter is only likely to grow more intense.

—

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister.” – Which Spanish football figure got got weird this week? Find out here.