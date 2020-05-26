How Rennes plan to compete with Atletico for defender’s signing

This is going to be a very difficult summer for every club in the transfer market, and the fact that players in Spain have fixed release clauses is going to make them prime targets, both for domestic and foreign buyers.

One of the La Liga stars who seems drastically undervalued by his clausula is Mohammed Salisu of Valladolid. After an impressive debut season in the top flight, the Ghanaian defender’s release clause of just €12m looks like a true bargain.

Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with being the team most likely to pay up, but now Marca make a new suggestion.

They say that while Atleti do want him, they want to make up some of that €12m using players rather than paying in full, in cash.

That opens the door for other sides, perhaps those with a little more liquidity, and Marca name a rather surprising candidate – Rennes.

The French side do have rich owners – and may soon have money to burn if Real Madrid complete a deal for the in-demand youngster Eduardo Camavinga.

But for now, it’s hard to see the central defender not preferring Atletico. They’re a bigger team than Rennes, and also plan to loan him back to Valladolid for a year, which seems a smart move for his career.

It might require Atleti to stump up the cash up front, but if they do that, they should land their man.

