Harry Kane can play at Real Madrid says Shaka Hislop

In Spain, the links between Harry Kane and Real Madrid peaked a couple of years ago, when he was at his very best, and they were looking for a new galactico as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale edged towards the exit.

His ill fortune with injury in the last two years, plus the perhaps unexpected longevity of Bale and Karim Benzema, and the intransigence of Daniel Levy behind the scenes, meant the deal has been in the background since.

Shaka Hislop, who has seen all of Kane’s career in the Premier League, is convinced he can still do it at that level however:

“I can [see Kane at Real],” Hislop commented on ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“I’ll be honest, I can see Harry Kane anywhere. I think he is that good a footballer, he fits into just about any system that he chooses.

“The big question is does he come in and replace Karim Benzema, who continues to be a vital part of that squad? Pound for pound, if you asked me to choose between the two right now, I take Harry Kane.

“But the one thing that you know with Benzema and Real Madrid is that it’s a fit. You know it works, whereas it’s a little bit uncertain with Harry Kane. But I see this working if this does happen for both club and player.”

It’s almost impossible that see that move happening this summer now, given all that’s gone on. We barely know what form the window will take when it does happen.

But in a year or two, as Kane’s contract dwindles, he will have serious decisions to make, and Madrid may decide it’s the right time to finally make their move.

