Espanyol and Leganes offer free season tickets to fans after coronavirus cancellations

Two La Liga clubs have become the first in the division to offer next season’s season tickets for free to those who bought them for this, disrupted 2019-2020 season.

Now it has become clear that there will be no fans at any games in the remainder of this season, and very likely at the start of next season too, both Leganes and Espanyol have offered season ticket holders next season gratis.

Of course it should be noted that both are at the bottom of La Liga as it stands, so there’s a good chance that one or both of them will be competing in the Segunda next season.

But that doesn’t detract from this great gesture towards the fans who have missed out on so many of this season’s games – and may find that bad news compounded with a relegation from games played behind closed doors.

Let’s hope other teams in La Liga and across Europe follow their lead and do the right thing in offering similar compensation to their own fans.

—

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister.” – Which Spanish football figure got got weird this week? Find out here.