Casemiro signs new contract with Real Madrid

Casemiro has already signed a new contract with Real Madrid through to the summer of 2023, according to Marca.

The Madrid-based daily dedicated the front page of its Wednesday edition to the news that a deal has already been agreed upon, for the next three years.

The report claims that the club view the Brazilian as indispensable and the agreement was concluded months ago.

Casemiro’s current deal was set to expire in 2021 and a recent report in Diario Sport outlined how he is set for a huge salary boost in a new deal lasting until 2023.

The Brazil international has played 3,120 minutes across 35 matches (of a possible 39) for Los Blancos this campaign – more than any other player at the club.

The player started in 21 successive matches between September and December, with the summer exit of Marcos Llorente to Atletico de Madrid meaning there was no natural back-up in the squad with Casemiro increasingly key for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

As outlined by the report, Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also sees his deal expires in 2021 but as yet there has not been any progress on talks on a new contract – the defender earns a reported €12m per annum.