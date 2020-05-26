Betis and Barcelona prepare for major trade this summer

Barcelona have a major stock of players to shift this summer, especially if they want to generate the money to improve their own squad. In the form of Real Betis, they may have found a club who can help them out.

Sport report this morning that the club from Seville have their eyes on several potential incomings from the Camp Nou, and that the two clubs will use their good relations and their mutual interest to help each other’s needs.

Carles Alena spent the second half of last season on loan with the Verdiblancos, and everything is in place for him to return on another loan this season, perhaps with an option to buy.

Junior Firpo went the other way last summer, but after not really settling in in Catalonia, he may return to the Benito Villamarin – that’s if Barca don’t manage to use him as a makeweight in the Lautaro Martinez trade.

Then there’s talented youth teamers Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati; new signings Pedri, Francisco Trincao who will arrive at Barca and need an immediate loan.

Betis could take several of these players, either on loan or permanently, and could get good prices from the Spanish champions, who would in turn be able to reduce their financial commitments and see some of their brightest talents develop in La Liga.

