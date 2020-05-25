Sevilla delay decision over Tomas Vaclik’s future until the summer

Sevilla will make a final decision on the future of goal keeper Tomas Vaclik once the 2019-20 La Liga season comes to an end.

According to reports from Marca, Julen Lopetegui’s side are focused on completing the restarted season in the coming weeks, with all other business placed on hold.

Vaclik admitted earlier this year he is uncertain about the club’s intentions on his future, despite his current deal expiring in June 2021.

The club are expected to offer an extension over the summer, with the Czech Republic international playing a key role since his 2018 move from Basel.

The 31-year old has established himself as first choice at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as well as one of La Liga’s most consistent keepers.

However, the delay over a new deal could open up the possibility of an exit, if the club’s offer does not match his expectations.

Lopetegui may be forced to look elsewhere for a new keeper, with Alaves’ Fernando Pacheco and Granada stopper Rui Silva both rumoured options for the former La Roja boss.